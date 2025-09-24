This update adds the following...

Fixed a bug where the secondary mission briefing would not be displayed if you mixed Sector System missions with the legacy missions.

Fixed a bug on the "Toggle Sling Load" control which would prevent the sling from detaching correctly.

Fixed a bug on the TSD system which would ID targets to 100% after being pinging by their radar. It now IDs to 50% only. This also fixes the instant success you would sometimes get on some Recon missions if the objective was to ID vehicles equipped with RADAR e.g. Shilka or Tor

Updated the "In Mission" music system so that you can now choose multiple tracks and it will randomly play them all during the mission rather than playing a single track on a loop.

Changed the track fade in/out time to be a little smoother.