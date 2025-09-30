Hello legends!

It's been nearly three years since we released Awakening of Legend. Throughout that time, we have received a lot of feedback regarding the game. Many players enjoyed the balancing of items and overall depth of the content available. However, some thought that runs took too long and that the overall pacing of the game was too slow.

Over time, we made adjustments and did internal testing, and we're finally ready to present a full rebalancing of the game!

v1.1 includes much faster energy gain for both players and enemies (double the speed). Enemies will hit harder, and runs will be shorter because, overall, bosses will arrive in less days. There have been a few quality of life changes, too, the most significant ones being:

You can now refill potions right at Camp instead of in the Trader menu

When your health drops to 0, if you have a potion available, it will automatically be used

For anybody who wants to play the original version of the game, we've left it available!

Here is a Guide for how you can access it.

And here are the patch notes:

Balance Changes

-Base energy gain pace is now doubled

-Non-boss enemies now gain energy 20% faster

-Cooldowns have been halved to match the new game pacing

-Player Damage has been reduced to match the new game pacing (from 100% -> 75%)

-Enemy Damage has been increased to balance the new game pacing (from 100% -> 175%)

This should make normal battles more challenging so that the run doesn't feel trivial

-Items giving Speed bonuses now provide half the bonus to match the new game pacing

-Breeze potion now raises speed by 5% (down from 10%)

-Items and artifacts that affect speed, now only provide half the speed benefit

-Sapphire charm now reduces ability cooldowns by 1 second (down from 2)

-Changed days until attack to 4,5,6 (down from 6,7,7)

-Changed traveling merchant days to match new day distribution

-Enemies in act 1 now provide 33% more exp to match new day distribution

-Enemies in act 2 now provide 16.7% more exp to match new day distribution

-Every battle now drops one additional chest of a random type of loot (Monk cannot generate weapons)

-Since 1st boss is now on 4th day, golden goblin can now only spawn on days 1-3

-Raised Necromancer Base/Cap HP from 60/1368 -> 90/1868

-Raised Evil Eye Base/Cap HP from 30/804 -> 70/1404

-Soldier B's base attack lowered from 10->7

-Lancer's special gauge now rises by half the amount to match the new game pacing

-Lancer's adrenaline now decreases by half the amount to match the new game pacing

-Lowered Blademaster special gauge gains by 33% to match the new game pacing

-Monk starting HP for first 3 levels increased (50->55, 57->62, 64->69)

-Monk skill cooldowns have been decreased (abilities from 14->12; attacks from 3.5/5 -> 2.5/3.5)

-Monk ability costs reduced from 5->4

-Monk's weapon "Martial Arts" scaling has been rebalanced to match the new game pacing

Quality of Life Improvements

-Mouse right click can now be used to go back from most menus

-Improved keyboard / controller support for all menus

-Removed Go/Talk button in Camp menu. Clicking an option or NPC now takes you directly to that menu.

-Removed Go button in Map menu. Clicking an option or POI now takes you directly there.

-All menu transitions (Camp, Blacksmith, Trader, Traveler, Equipment, etc.) have been sped up significantly

-Transitions to combat have been sped up significantly

-Upon taking a fatal hit, if there are any health potions available they will now be automatically used

-Refill potions buttons are now on the camp UI panel instead of Trader menu

Bug Fixes

-Added a safeguard to prevent a game crash if all artifacts of a certain rarity have been exhausted

-Added a safeguard to prevent a game crash if all rewards of a certain event type have been exhausted

-Fixed a display bug where coins/resources icon would show twice if opened from the 3rd chest

-Added a safeguard to prevent Continue/Abandon Run options if a save file is present, but a character is not

This solves a crash due to either corrupt save data or players tampering with game files

-Solved a bug where enemies wouldn't die to damage over time effects

-Added a double check in ProcessTime to ensure auto-heals after a defeat kick in

This solves the odd chance of dropping the heal from queue due to status effect

-First time launch of the rebalance update will now delete old save data from a previous run (if one exists)

-Fixed a bug where Monk's skills in the queue were not being considered to form the Monk's combos

We hope you enjoy the new balance of the game! And if you like Awakening of Legend, consider leaving it a review and sharing with your friends! ːsteamhappyː