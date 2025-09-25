Improvements:
* Upgraded Unity engine. Upwards of 20% fps improvement!
* Upgraded authentication system
* Upgraded various package versions
* Various minor bug fixes and improvements
Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is very helpful! Thank you! <3
Happy Vacuuming!
Update 0.10.5 - Engine Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update