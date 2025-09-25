 Skip to content
25 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
* Upgraded Unity engine. Upwards of 20% fps improvement!
* Upgraded authentication system
* Upgraded various package versions
* Various minor bug fixes and improvements

Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is very helpful! Thank you! <3

Happy Vacuuming!

