24 September 2025 Build 20113490 Edited 24 September 2025 – 18:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Well I hope so anyway. I replaced the old Gamesparks stuff with my own server. Hopefully this free server will work ok enough. Note that the server will sleep after 15 mins of inactivity and can take over 1 min to wake up again.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 993771
