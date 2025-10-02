The Sims™ 4 Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack* is Here!
Update notes via Steam Community
The Sims™ 4 Adventure Awaits Expansion Pack is available now. New experiences are out there for you to discover – or create! Explore the possibilities of Custom Venues and Getaways. Create a kids’ camp, fitness retreat, or even a romantic contest!
The love of play begins during childhood and lasts a lifetime. Sims will have new skills to engage with: Papercraft, Entomology, Diving, and Archery. These activities are for both kids and grown-ups, as are the Diving Board, Waterslide, and Kayak. Get out there and explore the water! Just for kids, there are new games, Modular Playgrounds, and Imaginary Friend dolls with four possible personalities: Goofball, Competitive, Creative, and Evil.
*Requires The Sims 4 & all game updates.
**Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/the-sims/the-sims-4/buy/addon/the-sims-4-adventure-awaits-expansion-pack for details.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Telstar - Wright Content Depot 1222671
- Loading history…
English The Sims 4 - en_US Depot 1222672
- Loading history…
Czech The Sims 4 - cs_CZ Depot 1222673
- Loading history…
Danish The Sims 4 - da_DK Depot 1222674
- Loading history…
German The Sims 4 - de_DE Depot 1222675
- Loading history…
Spanish - Spain The Sims 4 - es_ES Depot 1222676
- Loading history…
Finnish The Sims 4 - fi_FI Depot 1222677
- Loading history…
French The Sims 4 - fr_FR Depot 1222678
- Loading history…
Italian The Sims 4 - it_IT Depot 1222679
- Loading history…
Japanese The Sims 4 - ja_JP Depot 1235723
- Loading history…
Korean The Sims 4 - ko_KR Depot 1235724
- Loading history…
Dutch The Sims 4 - nl_NL Depot 1235725
- Loading history…
Norwegian The Sims 4 - no_NO Depot 1235726
- Loading history…
Polish The Sims 4 - pl_PL Depot 1235727
- Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil The Sims 4 - pt_BR Depot 1235728
- Loading history…
Russian The Sims 4 - ru_RU Depot 1235729
- Loading history…
Swedish The Sims 4 - sv_SE Depot 1235735
- Loading history…
Traditional Chinese The Sims 4 - zh_TW Depot 1235736
- Loading history…
Simplified Chinese The Sims 4 - zh_CN Depot 1235737
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update