The galaxy just got a little safer and a little smarter. Version 0.6.5.16 is live with plenty of fixes, smarter AI, and quality of life improvements that should make your battles more fair and your missions more reliable.
🔧 Latest Patch Notes
💥 Crash Fixes & Stability
Fixed a crash when a crew member had more than 10 abilities
Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a Robot Systems shop
Fixed game not fully closing on Steam
🛠️ Gameplay Fixes & QoL
Fixed characters appearing to have more Focus than they actually do due to rounding up
Status effects are no longer applied to downed characters in a tactical battle
Automated Sentries are no longer included in checks to see if a team has been wiped out in a tactical battle
Player crew members who are downed in battle now have a chance to survive at the end (provided they still have a head attached)
Fixed missions sometimes being created for non-existent enemies
Fixed missions not spawning or vanishing
Fixed hair turning white on characters that were downed in a tactical battle
Fixed footprints on the world map not saving or loading correctly
Game now auto pauses on load, when leaving a settlement or when closing the crew menu (settings menu toggles for these will come in a later update)
🎯 Combat & Balance
Fixed some area of effect attacks not correctly displaying their targeted tiles
Fixed the difficulty display of some enemy packs on the world map not matching their actual difficulty
Fixed enemies using abilities when they did not have enough Focus
Fixed some higher tier weapons not having the correct damage
Force Field and Armour Penetration now scales with the targets remaining Force Field or Armour
Durability of equipment has changed, lower quality items now have less and higher quality items now have more
Fixed Shield item tooltip displaying unnecessary data
🧠 AI Improvements
AI is now more aggressive when they or their team mates are targeted
AI should now know the requirements to use certain abilities
🛒 Economy & Missions
Mission reward money has been reworked, generally courier missions reward less
Fixed an issue that could make a courier missions secondary objective impossible
🖊️ Miscellaneous
Fixed typos
Fixed game rolling a D101 rather than a D100
Fixed line of sight issues with outdoor battles with elevations
