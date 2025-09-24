The galaxy just got a little safer and a little smarter. Version 0.6.5.16 is live with plenty of fixes, smarter AI, and quality of life improvements that should make your battles more fair and your missions more reliable.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a Robot Systems shop

Fixed a crash when a crew member had more than 10 abilities

Fixed characters appearing to have more Focus than they actually do due to rounding up

Status effects are no longer applied to downed characters in a tactical battle

Automated Sentries are no longer included in checks to see if a team has been wiped out in a tactical battle

Player crew members who are downed in battle now have a chance to survive at the end (provided they still have a head attached)

Fixed missions sometimes being created for non-existent enemies

Fixed missions not spawning or vanishing

Fixed hair turning white on characters that were downed in a tactical battle

Fixed footprints on the world map not saving or loading correctly