24 September 2025 Build 20113402 Edited 24 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛰️ Incoming Transmission, Mercenaries!

The galaxy just got a little safer and a little smarter. Version 0.6.5.16 is live with plenty of fixes, smarter AI, and quality of life improvements that should make your battles more fair and your missions more reliable.

🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed a crash when a crew member had more than 10 abilities

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a Robot Systems shop

  • Fixed game not fully closing on Steam

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes & QoL

  • Fixed characters appearing to have more Focus than they actually do due to rounding up

  • Status effects are no longer applied to downed characters in a tactical battle

  • Automated Sentries are no longer included in checks to see if a team has been wiped out in a tactical battle

  • Player crew members who are downed in battle now have a chance to survive at the end (provided they still have a head attached)

  • Fixed missions sometimes being created for non-existent enemies

  • Fixed missions not spawning or vanishing

  • Fixed hair turning white on characters that were downed in a tactical battle

  • Fixed footprints on the world map not saving or loading correctly

  • Game now auto pauses on load, when leaving a settlement or when closing the crew menu (settings menu toggles for these will come in a later update)

🎯 Combat & Balance

  • Fixed some area of effect attacks not correctly displaying their targeted tiles

  • Fixed the difficulty display of some enemy packs on the world map not matching their actual difficulty

  • Fixed enemies using abilities when they did not have enough Focus

  • Fixed some higher tier weapons not having the correct damage

  • Force Field and Armour Penetration now scales with the targets remaining Force Field or Armour

  • Durability of equipment has changed, lower quality items now have less and higher quality items now have more

  • Fixed Shield item tooltip displaying unnecessary data

🧠 AI Improvements

  • AI is now more aggressive when they or their team mates are targeted

  • AI should now know the requirements to use certain abilities

🛒 Economy & Missions

  • Mission reward money has been reworked, generally courier missions reward less

  • Fixed an issue that could make a courier missions secondary objective impossible

🖊️ Miscellaneous

  • Fixed typos

  • Fixed game rolling a D101 rather than a D100

  • Fixed line of sight issues with outdoor battles with elevations

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!

Until next time, stay scrappy and watch your six!

