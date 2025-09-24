Hello everyone, Nick here. I have two pieces of exciting news for you all. First and most importantly, We are a part of the Fall in Love Steam Festival! Our game, along with over 200 others are a part of the festival. Please check us out if you have not already, and check out the other fantastic romance visual novels participating.

To celebrate the festival, we are adding additional content to The Ghost of Alcantra! These are bonus scenes that will unlock as you read the story (don't worry if you have read the story already, the scenes will unlock on their own if you have played though the game). We have 5 of them for now, but we plan on adding more in the future that will tie into our other planned works that also take place in the same world as The Ghost of Alcantra!

Keep an eye out for people streaming our game during the fest, and in particular, keep an eye out for

andas we will be joining their streams the today at 5pm CST and 27th at 3pm CST respectively to talk a bit about The Ghost of Alcantra!

Here is a link to the fest itself:

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/studioelan/sale/fallinlovefestival2025

Until next time,

Nick