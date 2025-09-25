 Skip to content
25 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Salutations Victorians!


Hotfix 1.10.1 is now live! A small hotfix today aimed at tackling some issues with out of syncs, Montenegrin raiding and a few more! We also have a temporary fix for Silesia being annexed by Prussia during a Polish Uprising, but will look at a more robust solution for next week. 


Check out the full patchnotes below! Checksum is `3093`.


As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with fixed issues! In the Known Issues post we mention this issue “Fleets can get stuck permanently if they participate in a battle the moment a war/invasion ends”, we are aware of it and actively working on it.


The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.0:

AI

  • The Montenegro AI will now be much smarter about whether to increase or decrease raiding

  • AI should no longer be allowed to move all ships out of a fleet and keep the admirals there

Balance

  • Increased Acceptance from being a Primary Culture under Subjecthood, and decreased acceptance from tradition traits

  • Increased the chance of the "Pursue the Title of Eastern Rome" event firing for Greece during the Megali Idea Journal Entry

Bugfixes

  • Asked the Silesian Poles if they could hold off with protesting against the government until next week [implemented a temporary fix for a bug where Prussia would annex all of Austrian Silesia following a Polish uprising]

  • Players can no longer modify other players military formation

  • Fixed an issue where the Matter of Hungary acceptance condition could not tick under any circumstances

  • Fixed an issue where Hungarian uprisings in foreign countries could cause the "Crisis on the Danube" event

  • Fixed hotjoin Out of Sync caused by dead political movements keeping reference to pops

  • Fixed a hotjoin Out of Sync caused by construction queued buildings that were just finished as player hotjoined

  • Fixed an issue where Montenegrin Raiding would not be removed from states under some circumstances

  • The Central Europe tag can no longer get the Case for Yugoslavia Journal Entry

  • Fixed an issue where some characters couldn't be granted leadership under Multiculturalism

  • Fixed an issue where Constitutional Pressure gain/loss from wargoals was reversed


Previous Patchnotes

1.10.0

