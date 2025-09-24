 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20113230
Update notes via Steam Community

New

- Floor 145 quest to unlock Iron Orc

Adjustments

- Added Sell Mode to Anvil so crafted gear is automatically sold
- Adjusted dialogue for Anion quest to show that gear must be the highest quality
- Starting sword now has a base Strength of 5 as opposed to 1
- “Stay in Cave” now defaults to Off on a new game
- Hovering over gear now shows its material

Bug Fixes

- Quest log will no longer show farming-reliant quests to show as unlockable before starting to farm
- Quest strawberries and bush can now be left-clicked
- 10k crops quest NOW REALLY WORKS

