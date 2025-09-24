New - Floor 145 quest to unlock Iron Orc



Adjustments - Added Sell Mode to Anvil so crafted gear is automatically sold

- Adjusted dialogue for Anion quest to show that gear must be the highest quality

- Starting sword now has a base Strength of 5 as opposed to 1

- “Stay in Cave” now defaults to Off on a new game

- Hovering over gear now shows its material



Bug Fixes

- Quest log will no longer show farming-reliant quests to show as unlockable before starting to farm

- Quest strawberries and bush can now be left-clicked

- 10k crops quest NOW REALLY WORKS