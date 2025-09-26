Bug Fixes

- BUG FIXED: combo text not animating

- BUG FIXED: Green head poking out in WideHead power up (Setup changing the material Hue for the head part of the character)

- Setup to play sfx for big brick

- BUG FIXED: Walljump not working in Factory Walls

- BUG: Drone SFX not playing the whole audio

- Jetpack VFX (added 2 smoke trails behind blocky when launching)

- Change endless mode blocks (More Block types less brick types) (modified Blocks in City and Cave Endless Levels)

- Forest and Factory fireball (Needs Hit VFX and SFX for spawning and Exploding)

- Modified Block Blueprint for Repair Pick up

- Wrench Power up Drop (Repairs 3 random blocks Destroyed or damaged, No VFX or animation, instantly repairs a random block)

- Created Repair PowerUp Brick Type

- Added RepairPowerUp in RoulettePowerUp Brick

- Added RepairPowerUp in Endless modes

- Added RepairPowerUp Cooldown Drop and RepairNumberOfBlocks Variables in DataTable

- BUGFIX: Cancel Block Repair if the character is inside the block(prevents player from getting stuck inside blocks)



Audio udpates

- Dynamic Mixing successfully re-implemented

- VO Death SFX

- Fixed Critical Error in UI Builds

- Merged DefaultEngine.ini Audio

- Sound Concurrency Settings

- Drone SFX fixed

- More Mixing !



Level Updates

- Added Up to 10 Levels for Forest/Factory (WIP, Level 4 Factory, Level 6 Forest)

- Updated Forest 4 Layout

- Added Giant Fireball Bricks to Forest/Factory Levels