Bug Fixes
- BUG FIXED: combo text not animating
- BUG FIXED: Green head poking out in WideHead power up (Setup changing the material Hue for the head part of the character)
- Setup to play sfx for big brick
- BUG FIXED: Walljump not working in Factory Walls
- BUG: Drone SFX not playing the whole audio
- Jetpack VFX (added 2 smoke trails behind blocky when launching)
- Change endless mode blocks (More Block types less brick types) (modified Blocks in City and Cave Endless Levels)
- Forest and Factory fireball (Needs Hit VFX and SFX for spawning and Exploding)
- Modified Block Blueprint for Repair Pick up
- Wrench Power up Drop (Repairs 3 random blocks Destroyed or damaged, No VFX or animation, instantly repairs a random block)
- Created Repair PowerUp Brick Type
- Added RepairPowerUp in RoulettePowerUp Brick
- Added RepairPowerUp in Endless modes
- Added RepairPowerUp Cooldown Drop and RepairNumberOfBlocks Variables in DataTable
- BUGFIX: Cancel Block Repair if the character is inside the block(prevents player from getting stuck inside blocks)
Audio udpates
- Dynamic Mixing successfully re-implemented
- VO Death SFX
- Fixed Critical Error in UI Builds
- Merged DefaultEngine.ini Audio
- Sound Concurrency Settings
- Drone SFX fixed
- More Mixing !
Level Updates
- Added Up to 10 Levels for Forest/Factory (WIP, Level 4 Factory, Level 6 Forest)
- Updated Forest 4 Layout
- Added Giant Fireball Bricks to Forest/Factory Levels
Update Notes for Sept 17th build
Update notes via Steam Community
