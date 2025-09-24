Hello, Mages! 🧙‍♂️

We are excited to announce the release of v0.26.0, a major milestone that enhances Fablecraft's cross-platform capabilities. This update adds full Game Master functionality on iPhone and includes numerous performance improvements as we prepare for our official Android launch.

Thank you, as always, for your invaluable feedback!

✨ New Features

Full GM Functionality on iPhone

The complete Game Master experience is now available on your iPhone! GMs can now manage and run their sessions on the go:

Campaign Creation and Editing access is now fully supported on iPhone.

Access to the GM Guide, Roleplay Menu, and GM Actions are now available in-session.

The Full GM Tray is accessible, including Inventory, Scenes, Characters, and the Jukebox.

Note: Customized and homebrew assets must still be uploaded on Tablet, Mac, and PC.

🐛 Bug Fixes

We’ve made a large number of fixes across all platforms, focusing on stability and improving the core experience.



General

Optimization improvements galore! Fablecraft is blazing fast as we prep our Android launch!

Resolved issues preventing Steam DLC redemption .

Notification clearing issues have been minimized, resulting in a cleaner notification experience.

Story Scene Fixes

Skill and Spell roll outcomes now reliably appear in the Game Log.

The Tray filtering systems have been cleaned up for a smoother user experience.

The Sting Summoning Rune now functions correctly within the Story Scene.

Addressed a suite of minor issues related to settings panels, campaign limits, demo panels, and custom asset uploads.

Combat Scene Fixes

The Feature Tour now opens correctly when activated in the Combat Scene.

The Full Recharge ability now works as intended, regardless of the character’s level.

The Illusion Hound bug is fixed, and the hound switches places as expected during combat.

Swift Slice now displays corrected Visual Effects (VFX).

Addressed various minor issues related to camera panning, grid painting, status effects, and enemy abilities.

🙃 Known Issues

The Hero Demo camera button currently activates the microphone.

If a player is disconnected from a session, they may need to restart the game to re-enter campaigns.

The custom battlemap uploader displays a strange crop when using vertical grids.





We'll see you in Mythas, Mages. 👋