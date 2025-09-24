Hello!

We've reached another significant milestone. Megapatch 04 is now available for download for everyone!

What's inside? You could read about some of the new update's content earlier in our series of posts. But as we announced, that was just the tip of the iceberg. We're adding a lot of new features and content to the game, fixing a ton of bugs, and—most importantly—implementing some changes you suggested.

So, we can say: things are happening. And know that this isn't our last word!

⚠️ *** Important Information *** ⚠️

▶️ Due to extensive changes to the story, not all dialogue lines in the game have been recorded. Placeholder voiceovers should be clearly marked. Keep this in mind when playing the game. Ultimately, all lines will be recorded by voice actors. ◀️

⚫ Community Changes ⚫

▶️ In response to your feedback and comments, armor can now be upgraded with special perks, which were once chosen as a definition of a character's "class".

▶️ The backstab is no longer possible during combat. We wanted to use it to promote dodging, but it ultimately made combat easy to hack, which somewhat spoiled the overall experience. This also affected the visuals – the mere act of striking looked odd and disrupted the pace.

▶️ A new Vital has been added to the game , unlocking at a certain point in the game. What is it? Well, you'll have to find out for yourself ;)

▶️ We're increasing the survival element of the game. From now on, many items you find along the way can be heavily damaged . This should significantly increase the importance of maintaining your equipment.

▶️ A new value has been added to the weapon description: you can now read how much damage a single shot or strike will deal . Additionally, upgrades can be "removed" from weapons by paying their resource cost .

▶️ A minor but necessary change: items left in storage can now be sorted.

⚫ New Features ⚫

▶️ The arsenal has been expanded with a new weapon – the RGL-40 automatic grenade launcher. A powerful weapon that can wreak havoc. Just be aware that reloading takes ages…

▶️ Speaking of the arsenal, it's also worth noting that dual swords and melee weapons are now fully customizable . We've also added thermal sights to better detect enemies when you're wandering around in the dark in the middle of the Red Forest.

▶️ We've also made a significant change to weapon upgrades. Many upgrades can now be applied to more than one weapon. This should make upgrading weapons a bit easier and more meaningful than hoping a defeated enemy will have good equipment.

▶️ But that doesn't mean enemies just stand still and wait for you to come to them. Enemies can now destroy your Chernobylite mines if you place them in locations outside of faction influence.

▶️ The game world expands by several square kilometers, featuring more than a dozen new locations (we recommend Cooling Towers and Kopachi). We've also added a dozen new quests —both related to the main storyline and side quests—as well as many new enemies and bosses roaming the map (the demon fox was just the beginning).

▶️ Things may be getting more dangerous, but we still encourage you to venture into the more dangerous areas of the Zone. This is especially true since the resources you find now vary in rarity. The further you go from your base, the greater your chances of finding more valuable items that can be used to build much better items.

▶️ Speaking of the base, we've added a lot of new features here too. One of them is the ability for your companions to abandon the base if you don't properly care for their needs . Companions will return to their faction's bases. So, it's worth putting some effort into preventing this from happening. After all, every pair of hands helps.

▶️ We've added many new objects to build in your base, and many old ones have been given a completely new look. Many of them have also gained new functionality , for example, you can build objects that reduce the cost of crafting items or those that allow you to create new items or upgrade existing ones. Try it out for yourself and see the results.

▶️ To make navigating the map a bit easier, we've added new, custom markers that mark areas requiring skill checks . We've also added the ability to use planewalking during dialogues to pass a skill check that would be possible for one of your shells.

▶️ The most important change is related to our constantly improving first-person mode. Starting today, you can watch the vast majority of cutscenes and dialogue from a first-person perspective . Of course, this feature is still in the prototype phase and may experience some issues, but those who value immersion in games should be pleased.

⚫ Improvements ⚫

▶️ We've reworked the behavior of many monsters, with several gaining new appearances and animation sets . The differences in monster archetypes should now be much more noticeable, significantly impacting gameplay. For example, it will be easier to plan tactics for fighting a single enemy or a whole horde of similar ones.

▶️ We've significantly improved the lighting in dialogue scenes. Characters should now look much better in them (seriously, check it out in FPP mode).

▶️ Decorative items are now a separate category in the building menu. You now have so many things to build, we don't want this minor cosmetic change to further confuse you.

▶️ New music has appeared in many areas (for example, during combat). Another batch of new themes has appeared on the soundtrack :)

▶️ We've also improved the sounds, actions, effects, and reloading of the Gloves of Power, and added "aftershot" animations for the revolver, shotgun, and tochnost .

▶️ We've improved the appearance of chests found on the map . They should now blend in much better with the surroundings.

⚫ Technology ⚫

▶️ We've upgraded to the new Unreal Engine version - 5.6.1.

▶️ We've resolved numerous CPU issues. Performance should now be more stable.

⚫ Bug Fixes ⚫

An issue with transferring items from eliminator world has been resolved

Blocked the ability to jump through small windows where Cole could get stuck

Legacy saves in the intro have been blocked

Fixes for meshes at the Mutant Base

Fix for the elevator in the Mutant Base.

Fixed some invisible collisions

Fixed some disappearing meshes

Rebalanced enemy vision markers

Fixed floating meshes

Fixed a case where disabling the HUD did not disable enemy markers in the world

Fixed cases where enemies could walk into walls

Fixed the incorrect number of resources needed to build a table for crafting micro explosive materials

Fixed the entrance to the room in One Man's Trash

Fixed some typos in missions

Removed AI voices before the Cannon Fodder fight

Fixed AI Filled Husks not attacking

Fixed spawns where too many Filled Husks were appearing

Fixed player-reported breaches in ground

The scanner should no longer blink when Frame Gen is enabled on FSR

Removed old Nagant weapons from loot

Table names now match weapon names

Environment fixes

Removed the ability to scan items for quests before these quests

Fixed a save issue where Theodor wouldn't appear on the Last Bastion of Science after loading

Fixed the ability to push enemies into walls

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and for sharing this journey with us! We hope you enjoy the changes made to the game in this update! Remember, we highly value your feedback, so feel free to share it on Steam or our social media. 💚

Also, remember that the Chernobylite franchise is on sale. Chernobylite Complete Edition is available with 80% discount, and Chernobylite 2 - is 25% off. Share the news with your friends!

* * *

All that's left to say is...

Take care and happy hunting! ☢️