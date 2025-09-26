 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20113090 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;
* fixed AI issues with rutting bucks during black powder
* extended hunting area by moving boundary fences back
* new trophy lodge to display buck harvests (> 135 inches)
* fixed a bug where trees sometimes failed to render in maps
* additional maps for PS4/PS5
* fix bug where dead deer react to grunting
* modifications to bedded deer AI
* allow the use of all firearms/archery tackle for any campaign hunt

