Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;
* fixed AI issues with rutting bucks during black powder
* extended hunting area by moving boundary fences back
* new trophy lodge to display buck harvests (> 135 inches)
* fixed a bug where trees sometimes failed to render in maps
* additional maps for PS4/PS5
* fix bug where dead deer react to grunting
* modifications to bedded deer AI
* allow the use of all firearms/archery tackle for any campaign hunt
Deer Hunting Camp updates 09/25/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3692241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update