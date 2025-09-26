Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;

* fixed AI issues with rutting bucks during black powder

* extended hunting area by moving boundary fences back

* new trophy lodge to display buck harvests (> 135 inches)

* fixed a bug where trees sometimes failed to render in maps

* additional maps for PS4/PS5

* fix bug where dead deer react to grunting

* modifications to bedded deer AI

* allow the use of all firearms/archery tackle for any campaign hunt

