Hello, players, it's been a while!

This update brings fresh content, gameplay tweaks, and lots of fixes. More to come soon.

New Building: Anima Laboratory - unlocks three additional Anima Engines (see Upgrade menu).

New Trap: Barrage Trap - loads four firebolt orbs and fires them in a burst when triggered.

Lightning Trap - Inductive Burst: adjusted values to match description; bounced lightning now scales with damage modifiers.

Arcane Trap - Accretion now gains stacks even when hitting shields only.

Shop & Library are granted by default after Ascending.

Gem cards in the Shop are now sold infinitely; each purchase increases the next price to 1.5× the previous.

Loadout menu now checks the “Master of Traps” achievement when opened.

Necromancer unlock achievement condition is now checked on every game entry.

Combat & AI

Blood Golem now selects the dominant route based on triggering units’ paths.

Improved movement direction for units affected by Fear.

Modes & UX

Endless Mode now allows Screenshot Mode; tooltips for traps/units are viewable while in Screenshot Mode.

After victory, Explosive Barrel and Boulder can no longer be clicked.

Boulder does not activate while you’re interacting (e.g., placing a trap).

Prevented deletion of Shop, Library, and Story cards.

Prevented game progress from stalling when Dungeon cards cannot be placed.

Blocked range/LOS UI behind treasure chests and XP orbs for clarity.

In-game gold tooltip now shows whole numbers only.

XP no longer displays as negative in tooltips.

Trap construction tooltip no longer lingers.

World Map: restored the missing Auto-Place Tiles button.