Hello, players, it's been a while!
This update brings fresh content, gameplay tweaks, and lots of fixes. More to come soon.
New Contents
New Trap: Barrage Trap - loads four firebolt orbs and fires them in a burst when triggered.
New Building: Anima Laboratory - unlocks three additional Anima Engines (see Upgrade menu).
Achievements panel added.
Gameplay
Traps
Arcane Trap - Accretion now gains stacks even when hitting shields only.
Lightning Trap - Inductive Burst: adjusted values to match description; bounced lightning now scales with damage modifiers.
Petrified units no longer block Beam Trap attacks.
Economy
Gem cards in the Shop are now sold infinitely; each purchase increases the next price to 1.5× the previous.
Shop & Library are granted by default after Ascending.
Progression
Necromancer unlock achievement condition is now checked on every game entry.
Loadout menu now checks the “Master of Traps” achievement when opened.
Bug Fixes and Technical Issues
Combat & AI
Silence now disables Berserker Whirlwind.
Improved movement direction for units affected by Fear.
Blood Golem now selects the dominant route based on triggering units’ paths.
Modes & UX
Endless Mode now allows Screenshot Mode; tooltips for traps/units are viewable while in Screenshot Mode.
After victory, Explosive Barrel and Boulder can no longer be clicked.
Boulder does not activate while you’re interacting (e.g., placing a trap).
Prevented deletion of Shop, Library, and Story cards.
Prevented game progress from stalling when Dungeon cards cannot be placed.
Blocked range/LOS UI behind treasure chests and XP orbs for clarity.
In-game gold tooltip now shows whole numbers only.
XP no longer displays as negative in tooltips.
Trap construction tooltip no longer lingers.
World Map: restored the missing Auto-Place Tiles button.
Mastery level Shift-Upgrade: if a trap is Lv.1, holding Shift upgrades it to Lv.5 instead of Lv.6.
Shop/Save
Fixed a case where buying cards, quitting to main menu, and rejoining could consume Soul Fragments without granting the cards.
Traps (Bug fixes)
Freeze Trap: fixed debuff removing immediately on taking damage.
Lure Trap (Berserk): fixed interaction with units that lack a basic attack (such as Battering Rams).
Harvester Trap: % gold-gain trait now correctly reflects in tooltips.
Barricades & Pathing
Fixed cases where moving walls or blocked paths caused barricades to fail to find valid routes.
Pathwisp now spawns from all dungeon entrances when attempting to place a barricade.
Certain move-then-stop platforms no longer interfere with barricade pathing.
On "restore previous setup", barricade sell price restores correctly; Reassembly trait correctly treats free barricades and excludes base sell price.
Controller
Reduced performance overhead in controller state checks.
D-Pad Left/Right can now cycle through additional tooltips.
Fixed controller issues when placing traps and manipulating barricades.
Performance
Minor particle performance improvements.
Text effect performance slightly improved.
Added throttling so DoT damage text spreads out when numbers are heavy.
Audio
Fixed an issue where the sound cap was not correctly applied, allowing too many instances of certain SFX to play simultaneously.
PC & Display
Fixed borderless fullscreen minimizing when focus is lost.
Stability
Prevented a crash when entering Pars Crypt.
Misc
Map Generator updated to include new DW3 unit types.
Fixed stage rewards that could repeat abnormally.
