 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Limbus Company Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20113025 Edited 25 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, players, it's been a while!

This update brings fresh content, gameplay tweaks, and lots of fixes. More to come soon.

New Contents

  • New Trap: Barrage Trap - loads four firebolt orbs and fires them in a burst when triggered.

  • New Building: Anima Laboratory - unlocks three additional Anima Engines (see Upgrade menu).

  • Achievements panel added.

Gameplay

Traps

  • Arcane Trap - Accretion now gains stacks even when hitting shields only.

  • Lightning Trap - Inductive Burst: adjusted values to match description; bounced lightning now scales with damage modifiers.

  • Petrified units no longer block Beam Trap attacks.

Economy

  • Gem cards in the Shop are now sold infinitely; each purchase increases the next price to 1.5× the previous.

  • Shop & Library are granted by default after Ascending.

Progression

  • Necromancer unlock achievement condition is now checked on every game entry.

  • Loadout menu now checks the “Master of Traps” achievement when opened.

Bug Fixes and Technical Issues

Combat & AI

  • Silence now disables Berserker Whirlwind.

  • Improved movement direction for units affected by Fear.

  • Blood Golem now selects the dominant route based on triggering units’ paths.

Modes & UX

  • Endless Mode now allows Screenshot Mode; tooltips for traps/units are viewable while in Screenshot Mode.

  • After victory, Explosive Barrel and Boulder can no longer be clicked.

  • Boulder does not activate while you’re interacting (e.g., placing a trap).

  • Prevented deletion of Shop, Library, and Story cards.

  • Prevented game progress from stalling when Dungeon cards cannot be placed.

  • Blocked range/LOS UI behind treasure chests and XP orbs for clarity.

  • In-game gold tooltip now shows whole numbers only.

  • XP no longer displays as negative in tooltips.

  • Trap construction tooltip no longer lingers.

  • World Map: restored the missing Auto-Place Tiles button.

  • Mastery level Shift-Upgrade: if a trap is Lv.1, holding Shift upgrades it to Lv.5 instead of Lv.6.

Shop/Save

  • Fixed a case where buying cards, quitting to main menu, and rejoining could consume Soul Fragments without granting the cards.

Traps (Bug fixes)

  • Freeze Trap: fixed debuff removing immediately on taking damage.

  • Lure Trap (Berserk): fixed interaction with units that lack a basic attack (such as Battering Rams).

  • Harvester Trap: % gold-gain trait now correctly reflects in tooltips.

Barricades & Pathing

  • Fixed cases where moving walls or blocked paths caused barricades to fail to find valid routes.

  • Pathwisp now spawns from all dungeon entrances when attempting to place a barricade.

  • Certain move-then-stop platforms no longer interfere with barricade pathing.

  • On "restore previous setup", barricade sell price restores correctly; Reassembly trait correctly treats free barricades and excludes base sell price.

Controller

  • Reduced performance overhead in controller state checks.

  • D-Pad Left/Right can now cycle through additional tooltips.

  • Fixed controller issues when placing traps and manipulating barricades.

Performance

  • Minor particle performance improvements.

  • Text effect performance slightly improved.

  • Added throttling so DoT damage text spreads out when numbers are heavy.

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where the sound cap was not correctly applied, allowing too many instances of certain SFX to play simultaneously.

PC & Display

  • Fixed borderless fullscreen minimizing when focus is lost.

Stability

  • Prevented a crash when entering Pars Crypt.

Misc

  • Map Generator updated to include new DW3 unit types.

  • Fixed stage rewards that could repeat abnormally.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3419221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link