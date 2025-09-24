- Full Support for Xbox Controller and any generic gamepads supported by Unreal Engine.

- PlayStation controller requires third-party tools.

- Aim-assist is enabled only for gamepads

- updated help window

- updated keyboard keys: Shift OR Caps to do dive roll.

- Added localization for the following languages:

Arabic, Urdu, Indonesian, Malay, Turkish, Spanish, Chinese-simplified, Japanese, Italian, French, German, Russian

- Localization was done using AI, it will be replaced with localization done by humans when enough support is available.