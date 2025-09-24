- Full Support for Xbox Controller and any generic gamepads supported by Unreal Engine.
- PlayStation controller requires third-party tools.
- Aim-assist is enabled only for gamepads
- updated help window
- updated keyboard keys: Shift OR Caps to do dive roll.
- Added localization for the following languages:
Arabic, Urdu, Indonesian, Malay, Turkish, Spanish, Chinese-simplified, Japanese, Italian, French, German, Russian
- Localization was done using AI, it will be replaced with localization done by humans when enough support is available.
Gamepad Support and 11 more languages
