Fix

- fixed jumbled encounter order

- fixed bulk selling

- face customization icons

- fixed credit scene

- fixed color name translations

- fixed planting

- fixed language switching with dyslexic font



Polish

- letter ui

- fixed effect popup glitching



Notes

- sorry for the encounters, it's a long story but new saves should be good now (fingers crossed), otherwise existing saves should largely still have the vast majority of story making sense.