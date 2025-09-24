Fix
- fixed jumbled encounter order
- fixed bulk selling
- face customization icons
- fixed credit scene
- fixed color name translations
- fixed planting
- fixed language switching with dyslexic font
Polish
- letter ui
- fixed effect popup glitching
Notes
- sorry for the encounters, it's a long story but new saves should be good now (fingers crossed), otherwise existing saves should largely still have the vast majority of story making sense.
0.8.1 Warm Fixes to Encounter Ordering and Planting
