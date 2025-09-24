 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20112945 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- fixed jumbled encounter order
- fixed bulk selling
- face customization icons
- fixed credit scene
- fixed color name translations
- fixed planting
- fixed language switching with dyslexic font

Polish
- letter ui
- fixed effect popup glitching

Notes
- sorry for the encounters, it's a long story but new saves should be good now (fingers crossed), otherwise existing saves should largely still have the vast majority of story making sense.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
