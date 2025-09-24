The Cycler’s ammo regeneration was kind of poopy so we’re giving it a big increase. The Jackrabbit also gets a smaller increase.
The Cycler
Increased amount of ammo generated by dealing damage with your other weapon by 50%
Fixed an issue where the Cycler could become unusable when using Dump Charge and Rocket Burst together
Au-Si Jackrabbit
Increased amount of ammo generated by dealing damage with your other weapon by 15%
Shocklance
The Shocklance now supports gun crab cosmetics
Fixed an issue where Laying Cable’s damage resistance could increase every time you closed the menu
The Shocklance no longer cancels its charge if you have auto sprint enabled, start charging, and then start moving
Swarm Launcher
Removed the part of Overload Contingency’s description that incorrectly said it consumed ammo
Bruiser
Fixed a bug where your Nose Dive ground slam wouldn’t activate when leaping straight up and slamming straight down
Prized Possession
We maybe fixed a rare crash on this mission but really we have no idea
Misc
Fixed a couple spots in Titan City where Planetary Defense railgun batteries could spawn inside a wall
Removed a clipping lamp post in Titan City
Fixed a bug that caused enemies to fly outward when ragdolled inside the Ground Zero bubble
