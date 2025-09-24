 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20112793 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Cycler’s ammo regeneration was kind of poopy so we’re giving it a big increase. The Jackrabbit also gets a smaller increase.

The Cycler

  • Increased amount of ammo generated by dealing damage with your other weapon by 50%

  • Fixed an issue where the Cycler could become unusable when using Dump Charge and Rocket Burst together

Au-Si Jackrabbit

  • Increased amount of ammo generated by dealing damage with your other weapon by 15%

Shocklance

  • The Shocklance now supports gun crab cosmetics

  • Fixed an issue where Laying Cable’s damage resistance could increase every time you closed the menu

  • The Shocklance no longer cancels its charge if you have auto sprint enabled, start charging, and then start moving

Swarm Launcher

  • Removed the part of Overload Contingency’s description that incorrectly said it consumed ammo

Bruiser

  • Fixed a bug where your Nose Dive ground slam wouldn’t activate when leaping straight up and slamming straight down

Prized Possession

  • We maybe fixed a rare crash on this mission but really we have no idea

Misc

  • Fixed a couple spots in Titan City where Planetary Defense railgun batteries could spawn inside a wall

  • Removed a clipping lamp post in Titan City

  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies to fly outward when ragdolled inside the Ground Zero bubble

Changed files in this update

