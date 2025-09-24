 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20112719 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
[Tileset]Updated the "Snow Town" tileset that can be used in your pocket dimension.
[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: War Chief's Tent (It's currently in early working in progress stage.)
[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the War Chief's Tent.
[Wiki]Updated the location page.
简体中文
【图块】更新了【雪之城镇】的图块，可以在你的口袋空间中使用。
【多洛维营地】新地点：大酋长的帐篷 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）
【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从大酋长的帐篷传送出来。
【维基】更新了地点页面。


Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/1932cb13
https://pastelink.net/mozz6iv4

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
