English##########Content################[Tileset]Updated the "Snow Town" tileset that can be used in your pocket dimension.[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: War Chief's Tent (It's currently in early working in progress stage.)[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the War Chief's Tent.[Wiki]Updated the location page.简体中文##########Content################【图块】更新了【雪之城镇】的图块，可以在你的口袋空间中使用。【多洛维营地】新地点：大酋长的帐篷 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从大酋长的帐篷传送出来。【维基】更新了地点页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场