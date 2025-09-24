 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20112692 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi All,

A few fixes coming to you in version 1.2.1:

- Blood Maiden: Refactored code relating to Crimson Cyclone and added a failsafe to force soul collection/xp gain back on if somehow disabled during gameplay
- Shadow Monk: Refactored code relating to the Combos to resolve possible conflicts when multiple sources of input are connected to the PC
- Bug Fix: Treasure chest indicator icon will no longer point to an empty location on the map
- Bug Fix: Ebon King should no longer be allowed to play any animation once he's transitioned to a death state
- Fixed some text formatting on the pause/level up menus
- Fixed some localization descriptions for talents for Japanese and Spanish languages
- Bug Fix: Tome of Knowledge for killing a final stage boss (Kalinov) with nightmare cloak will now be properly awarded

Thank you all for the feedback. Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or want to chat.

Cheers,

Stingbot Games

