Release Notes:

Added Blade Fusion 700



Added "Advanced" variant of E-flite UMX Conscendo with flaperon and spoileron mixing enabled



Added ability to enter data blocks from Spektrum SRM files in the Spektrum Plus Flight Controller electronics component

Also improved organization of and descriptions for the component's properties



Added Support for 2025 Quarterly Content Pack 3 DLC



Switching from the Scavenger Hunt challenge to Spot Landing no longer causes a crash



Corrected the name and description for a Helicopter Aerobatics I training lesson (now called "Inside Loop II")



Improved .FBX import process handling of various error conditions



Added support for page up/page down keys in selection lists



Settings' default values are displayed as part of their descriptions in navigation menus. Previously they were only shown after navigating to the individual property pages.



Aircraft selection dialog "Product" & "Power Plant" filters correctly modify the displayed results, even when all options are deselected



Changing an environmental setting and returning to it again without exiting the menu retains the previously altered value (affects Wind Direction, Wind Speed, Sun Azimuth, and Sun Inclination)



Misc. improvements to long resource name handling and spacing in general



E-flite Twin Otter Prop side blur texture has correct appearance



RealFlight version 10.10.184 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It adds two new stock models (a brand new large heli and a variant of an existing UMX plane), support for 2025 Quarterly Content Pack 3 DLC, and improvements to various parts of the software.Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.