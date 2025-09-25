Release Notes:Features
- Added Blade Fusion 700
- Added "Advanced" variant of E-flite UMX Conscendo with flaperon and spoileron mixing enabled
- Added ability to enter data blocks from Spektrum SRM files in the Spektrum Plus Flight Controller electronics component
- Also improved organization of and descriptions for the component's properties
- Added Support for 2025 Quarterly Content Pack 3 DLC
General Improvements/Fixes
- Switching from the Scavenger Hunt challenge to Spot Landing no longer causes a crash
- Corrected the name and description for a Helicopter Aerobatics I training lesson (now called "Inside Loop II")
- Improved .FBX import process handling of various error conditions
User Interface Improvements/Fixes
- Added support for page up/page down keys in selection lists
- Settings' default values are displayed as part of their descriptions in navigation menus. Previously they were only shown after navigating to the individual property pages.
- Aircraft selection dialog "Product" & "Power Plant" filters correctly modify the displayed results, even when all options are deselected
- Changing an environmental setting and returning to it again without exiting the menu retains the previously altered value (affects Wind Direction, Wind Speed, Sun Azimuth, and Sun Inclination)
- Misc. improvements to long resource name handling and spacing in general
Aircraft
- E-flite Twin Otter Prop side blur texture has correct appearance
How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.
Changed files in this update