Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.1 :

Updated translations (formatting still work in progress)



Fixed graphical errors on some hardware configurations (blurry textures).



Fixed a bug that could cause you to get stuck in the tutorial when buying a rack.

Issues we are aware of and we are working to fix them

Items disappearing from contracts



Problems with settings resetting



Resolution changing on its own



Update notification resetting contracts without actually updating the game



Missing names of several rare items on the scanner



Crashes when starting or closing the game



Fixing animations and sounds when dismantling doors



Game economy fixes

And now, over 24 hours after the official premiere, we are coming to you with the first update! ✅Based on the information and feedback you sent us, we rolled up our sleeves, and below you can find a list of changes and improvements to the game.Game version: 8035We are aware of other issues you have unfortunately encountered during gameplay, and we are already working to fix them as soon as possible - we are reviewing all your reports, feedback, and reviews.If you haven't had a chance to share your feedback yet, we highly encourage you to do so, or you can jump on our Discord server, where you can talk to other community members.- this help us to improve Deconstruction Simulator, which is getting better and better -See you very soon,Deconstruction Simulator Team