Hello Deconstructors 🫡
Once again, we would like to thank you for a fantastic launch and all the feedback we have received - thank you! 🤝
And now, over 24 hours after the official premiere, we are coming to you with the first update! ✅
Based on the information and feedback you sent us, we rolled up our sleeves, and below you can find a list of changes and improvements to the game.
Changelog for Patch 1.0.1:
- Updated translations (formatting still work in progress)
- Fixed graphical errors on some hardware configurations (blurry textures).
- Fixed a bug that could cause you to get stuck in the tutorial when buying a rack.
We are aware of other issues you have unfortunately encountered during gameplay, and we are already working to fix them as soon as possible - we are reviewing all your reports, feedback, and reviews.
Issues we are aware of and we are working to fix them:
- Items disappearing from contracts
- Problems with settings resetting
- Resolution changing on its own
- Update notification resetting contracts without actually updating the game
- Missing names of several rare items on the scanner
- Crashes when starting or closing the game
- Fixing animations and sounds when dismantling doors
- Game economy fixes
If you haven't had a chance to share your feedback yet, we highly encourage you to do so, or you can jump on our Discord server, where you can talk to other community members.
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews - this help us to improve Deconstruction Simulator, which is getting better and better - thank you! 🤝
See you very soon,
Deconstruction Simulator Team
Changed files in this update