24 September 2025 Build 20112307
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Overall record on player dialog
  • Updates to top menu
  • Fix for duplicate lines
  • Adjust recruiting grid to reduce flicker
  • Fix for cohesion display and calculation
  • Updates to boxscore play analysis
  • Updates on Commit information on team screen
  • Update to use HC for decisions if custom playcaller
  • Fix for 6 and 8 team conference formats
  • Updates to impact players and top players
  • Updates to captain selection
  • Updates to playcalling and game planning to preserve playcaller settings

Depot 3914071
