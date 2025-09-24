- Overall record on player dialog
- Updates to top menu
- Fix for duplicate lines
- Adjust recruiting grid to reduce flicker
- Fix for cohesion display and calculation
- Updates to boxscore play analysis
- Updates on Commit information on team screen
- Update to use HC for decisions if custom playcaller
- Fix for 6 and 8 team conference formats
- Updates to impact players and top players
- Updates to captain selection
- Updates to playcalling and game planning to preserve playcaller settings
Version 10.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
