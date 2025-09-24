Hi everyone, today we have another small update to fix a few bugs.
Changes:
Fixed Mix spells breaking Undo feature when recast by Echo Vault.
Fixed Echo Vault incorrectly resetting selected hand card after casting a spell.
Fixed an issue with Dominating Authority unit upgrade incorrectly over-triggering when equipped on multiple units
Spoiler Changes:
Fixed exploit where merging Organ Harvester and Resin Blades would allow the new equipment to be placed on enemies, instantly killing bosses.
Changed files in this update