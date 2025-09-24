 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20112166 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, today we have another small update to fix a few bugs.

Changes:

  1. Fixed Mix spells breaking Undo feature when recast by Echo Vault.

  2. Fixed Echo Vault incorrectly resetting selected hand card after casting a spell.

  3. Fixed an issue with Dominating Authority unit upgrade incorrectly over-triggering when equipped on multiple units

Spoiler Changes:

  1. Fixed exploit where merging Organ Harvester and Resin Blades would allow the new equipment to be placed on enemies, instantly killing bosses.

