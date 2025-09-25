 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20112162 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Here's a short pathcnote for the patch 1.1.1 that just went live.

Thanks for playing Microtopia, and for all your feedback!

Have a nice day,

Microtopia - v1.1.1

  • Fixed a crash when you deleted a building containing an ant that was being checked by a counter gate.

  • Disabled two logic trails merging into one.

  • Fixed being able to place blueprints across multiple buildings.

  • Fixed toxic mold not creating action points with nearby trails after growing in.

  • Fixed a few issues with Russian localization.

  • Fixed a bug with blueprint in quickbar slots.

  • Fixed audio issues with deleting multiple buildings at once.

  • Fixed broken launcher UI when it was still in progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link