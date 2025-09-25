Thanks for playing Microtopia, and for all your feedback!
Have a nice day,
Microtopia - v1.1.1
Fixed a crash when you deleted a building containing an ant that was being checked by a counter gate.
Disabled two logic trails merging into one.
Fixed being able to place blueprints across multiple buildings.
Fixed toxic mold not creating action points with nearby trails after growing in.
Fixed a few issues with Russian localization.
Fixed a bug with blueprint in quickbar slots.
Fixed audio issues with deleting multiple buildings at once.
Fixed broken launcher UI when it was still in progress.
