24 September 2025 Build 20111983 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for reporting feedback and issues!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some memory leaks

  • Fixed an issue that prevented you from starting a solo session without Internet connection

  • Fixed so you don’t get stuck after watching cinematics

  • Fixed inspected items showing wrong info text

  • Fixed bug where multiple jammers would mess up objective icon and enabling/disabling of the teleporter button

  • Adjusted some logic to waves to fix multi loot spawn issue

  • Fixed enemies spawning outside of geometry in Sulfur

  • Fixed Schism, Remains and Deep Rock so jammer stations don't spawn inside of objects

  • Optimized performance in the prologue

Design

  • Adding support for broken components once players have found over a certain amount of components in a mission

  • Added subtitles to intro cinematic

