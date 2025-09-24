Thank you all for reporting feedback and issues!
Bugfixes
Fixed some memory leaks
Fixed an issue that prevented you from starting a solo session without Internet connection
Fixed so you don’t get stuck after watching cinematics
Fixed inspected items showing wrong info text
Fixed bug where multiple jammers would mess up objective icon and enabling/disabling of the teleporter button
Adjusted some logic to waves to fix multi loot spawn issue
Fixed enemies spawning outside of geometry in Sulfur
Fixed Schism, Remains and Deep Rock so jammer stations don't spawn inside of objects
Optimized performance in the prologue
Design
Adding support for broken components once players have found over a certain amount of components in a mission
Added subtitles to intro cinematic
