Thank you all for reporting feedback and issues!

Fixed some memory leaks

Fixed an issue that prevented you from starting a solo session without Internet connection

Fixed so you don’t get stuck after watching cinematics

Fixed inspected items showing wrong info text

Fixed bug where multiple jammers would mess up objective icon and enabling/disabling of the teleporter button

Adjusted some logic to waves to fix multi loot spawn issue

Fixed enemies spawning outside of geometry in Sulfur

Fixed Schism, Remains and Deep Rock so jammer stations don't spawn inside of objects