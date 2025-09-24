Hi Tacticians,
It's been 6 days since the 1.0 launch of Skygard Arena! A huge thank you to everyone who jumped into the game, whether you’re a new player or a returning veteran. Seeing so many of you diving into Skygard Arena and loving it means the world to us.
We’ve read every piece of your feedback, and today we’re rolling out a small update to address some of the issues you’ve shared:
To make the single-player experience more accessible, we are adding the possibility to play every campaign mission on an easier difficulty: in Story mode, all enemies will deal reduced damage.
We are fixing a few bugs.
Join our Discord server to share thoughts, hang out with the community, or just geek out over tactics. And if you’ve got a moment, a Steam review would mean a ton, it helps us grow and improve!
Thank you for your support and see you in the Arena!
Team Gemelli
Full Patch Notes - Patch 1.0.4
Campaign - Addition of Story Difficulty
When playing the campaign, players can change the difficulty setting at anytime in the Settings menu.
In Story mode, damage dealt by all enemies is reduced by 25%.
The difficulty in Regular mode is unchanged.
Players can switch between both difficulties at anytime, it will not affect their progression nor their achievements.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that could cause three Relics (Elvish Boots, Ultimate Dynamo and Angelic Convertor) not to work properly if both players were playing them in PvP mode.
When playing Champei Wind Avatar with Dissonant Armlet, the Critical token is now given instantly when an ally walks on a Gust Trap.
When Bu Shin recovers his movement action by using Smoke Bomb, this consequence is now properly written in the combat log.
Fixed a bug with the preview of an elimination, that would happen if the target had just respawned and Vallya had cast Guardian Angel while the target was dead.
Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen to appear while loading some scenes.
Changed files in this update