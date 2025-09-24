Hi Tacticians,

It's been 6 days since the 1.0 launch of Skygard Arena! A huge thank you to everyone who jumped into the game, whether you’re a new player or a returning veteran. Seeing so many of you diving into Skygard Arena and loving it means the world to us.

We’ve read every piece of your feedback, and today we’re rolling out a small update to address some of the issues you’ve shared:

To make the single-player experience more accessible, we are adding the possibility to play every campaign mission on an easier difficulty : in Story mode, all enemies will deal reduced damage.

We are fixing a few bugs.

Join our Discord server to share thoughts, hang out with the community, or just geek out over tactics. And if you’ve got a moment, a Steam review would mean a ton, it helps us grow and improve!

Thank you for your support and see you in the Arena!

Team Gemelli

Full Patch Notes - Patch 1.0.4

Campaign - Addition of Story Difficulty

When playing the campaign, players can change the difficulty setting at anytime in the Settings menu.

In Story mode, damage dealt by all enemies is reduced by 25%.

The difficulty in Regular mode is unchanged.

Players can switch between both difficulties at anytime, it will not affect their progression nor their achievements.

Bug Fixes