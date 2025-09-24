Hi, Devs here



As you can see this is quite a big announcement. We'll start from the hotfixes part.

We moved from Unreal Engine 5.5.4 to 5.6.1 - that should help with optimization and fatal error issue after updating Nvidia GPU drivers.

We also changed the networking system, now there shouldn't be any problems with hosting and connecting to lobbies.

We fixed many minor issues that we couldn’t keep track of, we hope that it won’t happen anymore

Now let’s move to the new timeline.

Currently we’ll be working on a Big polishing update that will include fighting system improvements, more depth to the district system, more side quests (this time we’ll try add more meaningful ones), many QOL mechanics, bike system (yes, we’ll be adding vehicle) with upgrades, major graphics improvements and adding more details and we’ll bring more life to the city - the map will be more detailed and the NPCs are going to be better - they’ll interact with each other, etc. (We had many great ideas during the takedown that we really want to add to the game to make it much better).



We want to make this update significant, so all the players, even those who already have finished the current story, will find something for them.



We plan to publish a big update around late November - we know that currently the timeline in game says something different but we weren’t able to work on the project during the 3 week takedown - we weren’t sure when the game will really be back on Steam and that is why we rather started a new project that continued a one that is banned - we hope that you understand it.



Because of that we also have to delay the next Story update - before we continue the story we want to make the game more appealing than now, so the big polishing update is prioritized. Currently we don’t have a date, but probably we’ll post it in January 2026, as we don’t want to publish something that isn’t thoroughly tested and patched.

And now the Demo Announcement.

During the takedown time, we started a new project - REPOSSESSION: Mafia Debt. Recently we released its Steam Page with the first Trailer.

We’d love to announce that we’ll take part in the October Steam Next Fest! We’re kindly asking you all to add REPOSSESSION to your wishlist and of course play its demo when it’ll finally be out.



You also can join our new Discord server, where we’ll be posting new information related to the game:

👉 https://discord.gg/r5s9nnB9wT



