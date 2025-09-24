Hello Everyone,

This week we took a few extra days to gather feedback from the community and focus on adding features and fixes that were specifically requested by players. A lot of your ideas made it directly into this update.



Today’s update brings a major campaign fix, new UI scaling, game speed hotkeys, better food balance, reduced AI pressure in the Order campaign, and a range of polish and improvements across many areas.

We are still finishing the last of the stability fixes. Some players on higher-end systems continue to encounter a common crash after battles, and a separate crash can happen when exiting the game. Both of these should be resolved by next week. We’re close to wrapping up stability work for good.

And now for the full breakdown of Update #7:

New Features

Added option to increase UI size – use the Large GUI checkbox in the Options menu.

Added hotkeys to control game speed (+, -, and P).

Game speed control keys can now be rebound in the Options → Controls menu.

Major Fixes

Fixed major campaign issue with Fatimid armies not always appearing after conquering Jerusalem

Fixed Seven Nation Army victory condition not working in Sandbox – now properly requires 6 alliances.

Fixed error affecting the Buildings window – where sometimes it will not work

Other Fixes and Improvements

Fixed issue with upgrading Manor not showing up when entering RTS mode

Fixed issue with renaming Cities not working right away on the world map.

Balancing and Tweaks

Major reduction to AI attack frequency on players, especially during Order campaign sequences.

Greatly reduced food upkeep for low and mid-tier units (up to 30%).

Rebalanced food drain and income, making food requirements less punishing.