It’s been just over a month since the demo release, and now we celebrate the full launch of Demonolition. We want to give a huge thanks to all our players for their feedback and support. Your input helped us fix issues, refine mechanics, and make the game significantly better. Without you, this would not have been possible.

New Additions

If you played the demo, be ready for a flood of new content. We’ve added more maps, weapons, achievements, and a brand-new type of Random Box, which drops only the best guns. On top of that, we rebalanced the weapons to make them more fun and satisfying to use. Every gun now feels different and adds extra excitement to each match.

Future Updates

The release is just the beginning. Our team is already working on more maps, new weapons, and fresh mechanics that will bring variety to your battles. We’ll also keep improving the game with balance updates — and of course, our community will play a key role in shaping them. Together, we’ll decide where Demonolition goes next.

The chaos is only beginning — let’s face it together!