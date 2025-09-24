Hello everyone !

Glad to say the update is here, and I'd like to start by reminding you :

Don't use your old saves, they won't work anymore ! All game systems have been modified; you'll have to start a new game.

Check in Options if you have 120 FPS or unlimited by default.

Do not activate vertical synchronization, it is not fully functional !

If you're streaming/recording for YouTube/Twitch, disable music; I don't have the required licenses to allow this.

If you have problems saving, or the J key isn't working (to activate the mission list), delete everything in the game's save folder (user > appdata > LocalLow > RemnantGames). You can also access the mission bar from the inventory

If you can't find the new missions, slide the scroll bar just to the right of the list or click on the Act 2 tab

The update transforms the way you approach levels. You're now in bases that will serve to prepare you for "expeditions," in the form of missions that you can launch at your leisure from a list. You unlock them by talking to certain characters, completing other missions, etc.

You can return to the missions as often as you like. To complete them, you must complete the first objective that appears. The other two levels are secondary but increase your reward.

With the gold earned, once you return to base, you can buy and unlock different upgrades, the best weapons/care/armor unlocks as you make purchases. Be careful, there is a first base price for some consumables, for example to unlock the doctor's kit you have to pay more gold (unlock) before paying with the price stated above.

Important detail, everything you make in the base is automatically restocked once you return from a mission, however not everything found in a mission (weapon, consumables) is available in the base, it's a bit confusing but it's a system that I thought was simple to effectively think about the overall economy of the game, because in the future the missions will have particularities in terms of loot.

I will improve this system in the future because I realize now that it is a little frustrating to collect lots of items for nothing and encourages less exploration.

I have changed a lot of the levels that you knew at the release of early access, and added new ones, but the story has not yet changed, now I will tackle the continuation of the latter and I will also approach the influencers because the release 3 months ago went unnoticed and I took the opportunity to correct the bugs and make improvements.

You will notice that you will now spend a little more time at the starting base, I thought it would be nice to have a sort of tutorial prologue that shows a little of the mechanics before embarking on the big expedition. The missions are currently quite short, but as you unlock them, the duration and challenge will increase.

I will also be more present on the networks to show the progress of the future content, and to do a little advertising on occasion, I can't wait to start chapter 2, there will be a variety of environments and levels, and the story will be really fun.

Let's go for the creation of part 2

I was able to fix a good list of bugs from the early access release, unfortunately there are still a few left, and one of the most annoying is that sometimes shots go through enemies, and this happens especially if you have few FPS in the game, in fact, it's a raycast problem due to the basic shooting system, and I'll have to completely change the ballistics, I decided to do that next time because I didn't want to postpone the update again. also in the future, the saves will be compatible with the next updates, sorry to make you start the adventure again, but there it was really complicated to re-adapt everything.

The next content update is planned for the beginning of the year, by mid-January/February. For the most curious and impatient, you can check my Instagram and Twitter to discover leaks of future levels. Thanks again to everyone who has supported me since the beginning, to all the beta testers of the update and to my programmer Damien Delhaye who did a hell of a job to implement all these colossal changes.

I hope you enjoy the new experience, please let me know what you think on the Steam or Discord hub !

Syd