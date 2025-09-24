Patch Note 0.1.42

Release Date: September 24, 2025



Changes and Additions

Animal Health Adjustments:

Reduced health of animals from 100 to 70. This change allows players to defeat animals more easily.

Damage Text Indicator:

Added a damage text indicator that appears on animals when they are hit. This visual feedback will help players see the damage being done to the animals during encounters.

Door Mechanics Update:

Metal Door:

Removed the metal door due to issues with locking functionality.

Wooden Door:

Increased health of the wooden door to 400, making it as durable as the previously removed metal door.

