Patch Note 0.1.42
Release Date: September 24, 2025
Changes and Additions
Animal Health Adjustments:
Reduced health of animals from 100 to 70. This change allows players to defeat animals more easily.
Damage Text Indicator:
Added a damage text indicator that appears on animals when they are hit. This visual feedback will help players see the damage being done to the animals during encounters.
Door Mechanics Update:
Metal Door:
Removed the metal door due to issues with locking functionality.
Wooden Door:
Increased health of the wooden door to 400, making it as durable as the previously removed metal door.
Update notes via Steam Community
