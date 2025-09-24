 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20111838
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Note 0.1.42
Release Date: September 24, 2025

Changes and Additions
Animal Health Adjustments:
Reduced health of animals from 100 to 70. This change allows players to defeat animals more easily.
Damage Text Indicator:
Added a damage text indicator that appears on animals when they are hit. This visual feedback will help players see the damage being done to the animals during encounters.
Door Mechanics Update:
Metal Door:
Removed the metal door due to issues with locking functionality.
Wooden Door:
Increased health of the wooden door to 400, making it as durable as the previously removed metal door.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
  • Loading history…
