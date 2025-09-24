Fixed an issue where, when loading the completed state of the puzzle using the Heat Potion in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall, the completed path did not open properly

Eased the fishing difficulty of certain fish

Act 2: Fixed an issue where if the stage upgrade was done first and the quest <Everyone's Stage> was completed, the upgrade would revert

Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)