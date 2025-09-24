v5.0.27.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Eased the fishing difficulty of certain fish
Fixed an issue where, when loading the completed state of the puzzle using the Heat Potion in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall, the completed path did not open properly
Scenario
Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly
Main Quest
Act 2: Fixed an issue where if the stage upgrade was done first and the quest <Everyone's Stage> was completed, the upgrade would revert
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update