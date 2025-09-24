 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20111826 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.27.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Eased the fishing difficulty of certain fish

  • Fixed an issue where, when loading the completed state of the puzzle using the Heat Potion in Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall, the completed path did not open properly

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly

  • Main Quest

    • Act 2: Fixed an issue where if the stage upgrade was done first and the quest <Everyone's Stage> was completed, the upgrade would revert

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link