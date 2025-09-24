Hey everyone,

I've been pretty quiet recently but I've been working hard and finally it's done!

Online multiplayer!

When I launched Pool 2 last year the number one thing people ask me is "Does it have online multiplayer?"

I barely managed to put a game together, honestly coding online multiplayer was way beyond my skill level at the time. But I managed to do it today!

(I've been working on this feature since the end of May and had to remake so much of the game to make it work, but it's all worth it!)

Glasgow Indie Games Festival

I took part in the Glasgow Indie Games Festival, and it was so fun! It was great to see the indie game scene in Scotland, play games, listen to the live band playing video game music (check out the GGs, they were so good). I even listened to a 20-minute poetry reading about GTA and Rockstar Games!

Pool 2 even won a prize at the end for the best in show! Thank you to everyone who played Pool 2, it was amazing to meet you all!

Smaller fixes

Updated the table shadow on the Pool 2 table

Replaced the image in the credits

Respawn the black ball if it is sunk when no one touched it

Possibly fixed a bug where non-Playstation or non-Xbox controllers are not detected

That's it for now!

Have fun playing against your friends online!

Felix