24 September 2025 Build 20111575 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a little update with some bug fixes and improvements.

  • Changed 'flower' to 'petal' in some item descriptions to be more accurate.
  • One item referred to 'mind' when it should have said 'spirit'
  • Fixed text when looking at the cannon. It could sometimes tell you that you had more of the task completed than you had.
  • There was an audio and visual bug if you completed the game more than once without the game closing in between.
  • The animation scene when travelling around the locations in the past is now shorter if you are going the same route a second time.
  • Fixed music bug in final area where music was not changing when creatures appear.
  • Added a background item to the Yith ruins that is also present in the city in the past to reference the size difference between Yith and human.
  • Made the collision on the backdoor into the log room larger as it was somewhat obscured by the metal gate door.

