- Changed 'flower' to 'petal' in some item descriptions to be more accurate.
- One item referred to 'mind' when it should have said 'spirit'
- Fixed text when looking at the cannon. It could sometimes tell you that you had more of the task completed than you had.
- There was an audio and visual bug if you completed the game more than once without the game closing in between.
- The animation scene when travelling around the locations in the past is now shorter if you are going the same route a second time.
- Fixed music bug in final area where music was not changing when creatures appear.
- Added a background item to the Yith ruins that is also present in the city in the past to reference the size difference between Yith and human.
- Made the collision on the backdoor into the log room larger as it was somewhat obscured by the metal gate door.
Version 1.02 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a little update with some bug fixes and improvements.
