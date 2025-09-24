Hello everyone!

First of all, I want to give a huge thank you to all of you. The release went well thanks to your amazing support.

I’d also like to announce that the full Early Access roadmap will be published with the big update coming this Friday. For now, here’s today’s smaller patch, since I was heavily focused on marketing around release, I didn’t manage to make it bigger.

Once again, thank you for being here with me. If you’re enjoying the game, please don’t hesitate to leave a review, it really helps a lot. And if you have suggestions or feedback, feel free to post them in Discussions or right below this announcement.

v0.500.1 - Fixes & Changes:

If there are no patricians in the city yet, it now shows 0/0 in neutral (instead of red).

Clicking the Security notification now positions the camera over the house with the problem (next click goes to the next house).

If residents leave because of crime, the Crime icon now remains above the house along with the departure icon.

Tweaked trade lists for several cities.

Reduced volume of some birds.

Minor text fixes across several languages.

Added Neptune Temple .

Fixed water on the Bathhouse .

Added 3 new small statues .

Minor floor fix on the Library .

Several small graphical glitch fixes.

Hints for the big Friday update:

Fix so Steam achievements work properly.

All notification icons will be responsive (like today’s Crime fix).

Optimization of many models.

Construction priority: first Shelter , then Insula , then everything else.

Balancing adjustments based on your feedback and my own observations.

Plus many other fixes and improvements.

Thank you once again for being here with me!