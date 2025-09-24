 Skip to content
Hello everyone!

We’ve just rolled out update 1.0.3, which includes a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother.

General

  • Added new shelves that can be placed on walls to hold elements.

  • Added a shiny indicator in the My Monster tab and PC to show if a monster you own is shiny.

  • Monster names requested by customers are now highlighted above their heads to make them easier to find.

  • Added more animations for players in multiplayer when petting or treating monsters.

  • General gamepad improvements.
  • Running now uses a toggle on gamepad.
  • Added hidden achievements.
  • Added button animations for the Welcome Desk, Hatcher, and Knock Out Stations.


Fixed Issues

  • Fixed issue where furnitures would fuse with other elements placed on top of them.
  • Fixed Center capacity not upgrading correctly in multiplayer.
  • Fixed monsters not looking at the player while being petted.
  • Fixed Hatcher showing incorrect messages for players when an egg is ready to hatch.
  • Fixed Hatcher not being able to be placed back in cardboard boxes.
  • Fixed waypoint incorrectly indicating the Welcome Desk button during the tutorial.
  • Fixed longer monster names sometimes being unreadable in-game and in the Monster PC.
  • Fixed items disappearing when collecting/releasing rapidly.
  • Fixed items sometimes colliding with a player when thrown in multiplayer.
  • Fixed wall furniture being placeable while colliding with other furniture.
  • Fixed hat position for Gorim.
  • Fixed petting/treatment collision issues with certain monsters.
  • Fixed furniture not updating color for other players when being lifted in multiplayer.
  • Fixed footprints not appearing in all areas of the Center.
  • Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.


💌 Psst
As always If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving us a review on Steam, it really helps us a lot and means the world to our small team.
Thank you! 🙏

