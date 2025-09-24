General

Added new shelves that can be placed on walls to hold elements.





Added a shiny indicator in the My Monster tab and PC to show if a monster you own is shiny.





Monster names requested by customers are now highlighted above their heads to make them easier to find.





Added more animations for players in multiplayer when petting or treating monsters.





General gamepad improvements.



Running now uses a toggle on gamepad.



Added hidden achievements.



Added button animations for the Welcome Desk, Hatcher, and Knock Out Stations.



Fixed Issues

Fixed issue where furnitures would fuse with other elements placed on top of them.



Fixed Center capacity not upgrading correctly in multiplayer.



Fixed monsters not looking at the player while being petted.



Fixed Hatcher showing incorrect messages for players when an egg is ready to hatch.



Fixed Hatcher not being able to be placed back in cardboard boxes.



Fixed waypoint incorrectly indicating the Welcome Desk button during the tutorial.



Fixed longer monster names sometimes being unreadable in-game and in the Monster PC.



Fixed items disappearing when collecting/releasing rapidly.



Fixed items sometimes colliding with a player when thrown in multiplayer.



Fixed wall furniture being placeable while colliding with other furniture.



Fixed hat position for Gorim.



Fixed petting/treatment collision issues with certain monsters.



Fixed furniture not updating color for other players when being lifted in multiplayer.



Fixed footprints not appearing in all areas of the Center.



Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.



Hello everyone!We’ve just rolled out update 1.0.3, which includes a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother.💌 PsstAs always If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving us a review on Steam, it really helps us a lot and means the world to our small team.Thank you! 🙏