24 September 2025 Build 20111453 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for purchasing the game! We’re actively investigating all reported issues. For stuttering and frame-drop cases, we’ve confirmed that in the vast majority of reports the system’s discrete (dedicated) GPU was not properly engaged.

If you experience similar symptoms, please check whether your discrete GPU is enabled/assigned for the game. If you’re unsure how to do this, search for “how to force a game to use the discrete GPU.”

In the latest update, we also added an in-game hint that requests the OS to use the discrete GPU, which we hope will help.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
