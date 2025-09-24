Thank you for purchasing the game! We’re actively investigating all reported issues. For stuttering and frame-drop cases, we’ve confirmed that in the vast majority of reports the system’s discrete (dedicated) GPU was not properly engaged.

If you experience similar symptoms, please check whether your discrete GPU is enabled/assigned for the game. If you’re unsure how to do this, search for “how to force a game to use the discrete GPU.”

In the latest update, we also added an in-game hint that requests the OS to use the discrete GPU, which we hope will help.