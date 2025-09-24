-Parry small rework:

-Balance damage reflected and enemy enemy drained is now multiplied by the parrying power.

-Previously reflected balance damage was a flat 30% of the original balance damage, but was mulitplied by the "in animation" multiplier. Energy was a flat 50% of the energy cost of the reflected attack.

-UI

-Map center circle is now hidden when not using controller mode

-Now shows the stats of parrying in the style select screen

-Updated flying kick icon

-New Cosmetics

-Brigadier's cap

-Warm Scarf

-Gameplay

-Adjusted feet positions for crouching so it's spread between both feet instead of only moving the back foot

-High roundhouse kick now leaves you facing the opposite direction, which should be a nerf in most circumstances but can be tactically used to your advantage. In return, its damage has been buffed from 70 to 80.

-Lower leg damage taken multiplier increased from 0.5x to 0.75x to match upper leg damage taken multiplier.

-Improved flying kick and jump kick animation and smoothness

-Gravity slightly lowered

-Turning around now takes 0.2 seconds, inversely scaling with character speed

-Turning around now plays an animation to make it feel smoother

-Kyokushin's stance has been adjusted

-Hook range increased

-Bugfixes

-Fixed rooms with no loot tables unable to end the level if it had a treasure chest token on it

-Fixed player teleporting to the ground when knocked over while airborne