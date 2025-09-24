Dear players,

We’ve finally completed all endings of the Antonio route.

This is the first game I’ve ever made, and I know it’s far from perfect. There are many places that feel immature, many things I wish I could’ve done better. Early Access was never meant to be a finished version — there were always going to be changes along the way.

Back in May, when our second producer left the team, I became the sole developer behind this project. That means I haven’t been able to reply to every message, or keep up with every platform, or run proper promotions.

But you stayed.

You played the EA version, left comments, shared it with friends…

You saw something in this story, believed it was worth continuing, and kept waiting.

And for that — I’m deeply grateful.

To me, EA players are not just “players.”

You are the ones who witnessed this story grow, and watched me grow alongside it.

🍂 Upcoming Plans: Autumn Sale, Fixes & What's Next

We’ll be joining the Steam Autumn Sale on September 30th, and before then, we’ll release a small patch to fix known bugs in the Antonio route.

After that, we’ll finalize the production schedule for:

the Glossary system

several bonus side stories

and the long-awaited Mika route.

We also plan to write a few devlogs to share the small, sometimes ridiculous things that happened along the way — the moments that made us laugh, or almost give up, or suddenly find a new idea that changed everything.

🗺 A note for English-speaking players

I haven’t had the time or energy to properly promote this game on English platforms.

There’s been no fancy trailer, no press coverage, and barely any social media in English.

And yet, you still found it.

Somehow, somewhere, you discovered this story.

And you stayed.

That means more than I can say.

The English version of Antonio’s major update is scheduled for November. This will include the complete storyline along with the glossary feature to help you piece together the world’s mysteries.

Domus Aurea