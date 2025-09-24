Crypt Door Fix + Sound Tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixes a small bug where the main entrance door stayed open after entering the underground crypts. We also tweaked the volume on a few ambient sounds. No changes to gameplay. Sorry for the hassle—and thanks for bearing with us!
