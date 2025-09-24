Hello Deathliverers,

Updates:

EMOTE WHEEL (and control parameter in options)



Fix basket ball sfx



Piggy bank makes sound only if money inside



Radio music and sfx improved



Footsteps triggered when moving diagonally



Multiple sfx fixs



You can join the game from a friend Steam invite correctly



Bills taken by another player appears correctly



A small update today, more is coming soon !Thank you for your help, please continue to send us all your feedback to help us make the game better than ever !See you soon!