Hello Deathliverers,
A small update today, more is coming soon !
Thank you for your help, please continue to send us all your feedback to help us make the game better than ever !
Updates:
- EMOTE WHEEL (and control parameter in options)
- Fix basket ball sfx
- Piggy bank makes sound only if money inside
- Radio music and sfx improved
- Footsteps triggered when moving diagonally
- Multiple sfx fixs
- You can join the game from a friend Steam invite correctly
- Bills taken by another player appears correctly
See you soon!
Happy deliveries, Deathliverers!
