 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20111332 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deathliverers,


A small update today, more is coming soon !
Thank you for your help, please continue to send us all your feedback to help us make the game better than ever !

Updates:

  • EMOTE WHEEL (and control parameter in options)
  • Fix basket ball sfx
  • Piggy bank makes sound only if money inside
  • Radio music and sfx improved
  • Footsteps triggered when moving diagonally
  • Multiple sfx fixs
  • You can join the game from a friend Steam invite correctly
  • Bills taken by another player appears correctly


See you soon!
Happy deliveries, Deathliverers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3944261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link