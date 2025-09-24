 Skip to content
24 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Se ha añadido el archivo «Problema ajedrez» para que pueda cargarse desde la opción Cargar partida (el archivo corresponde a la discusión Problema sobre ajedrez en Steam).

The file “Problema ajedrez” has been added so that it can be loaded from the Load game option (the file corresponds to the discussion Problema sobre ajedrez on Steam).

Changed files in this update

