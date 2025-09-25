We’re excited to share that Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale, our beloved roguelike deck-builder, is launching on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 today, September 25!

Designed by Eric Farraro, with Evgeny Viitman’s vibrant art and Craig Barnes’ immersive soundtrack, Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale promises depth, humor, and endless replayability. The console versions include the base game and the expansion Varfa the Ranger, offering players a complete experience from day one.

A huge thank you to our community for supporting Meteorfall’s weird, wonderful universe. We can’t wait for you to play!