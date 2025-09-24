 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20111231 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

general

added an acheivement for completing the campaign

balance

rebalanced several combo spells:

planned moves (now provides redraw instead of draw, start at 0)

quicken (start at 0, is now also common and reduced knowledge cost by 1)

twin missile (start at 0, reduced knowledge cost by 1)

exaggeration (gives one less mana)

fixes

fixed an issue where duplicated effects could use the same game object even if they consume it

fixed the card imp to not show up anymore after all cards are unlocked

fixed campaign end screen not responding

