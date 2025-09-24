 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20111195 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio & Sound Improvements

- Adjusted thief and sheep sound effects to better match interactions
- Added new speech volume settings for finer control
- Introduced a happy SFX variant for Merchants
- Updated customer sound effects for more variety
- Refined upgrade effect sounds for the Sanctuary’s special spot
- Improved overall audio mix with better voiceover gain

Gameplay & Systems

- Updated spawner logic in The Coven for smoother balance
- Added new achievements to expand progression goals
- Synced achievement data properly with the achievement syncer
- Synced translations across all supported languages

Other

- General polish and performance tweaks

Thank you all for your amazing feedback and support 💜 Your suggestions keep making Witchy Business even better!

If you haven't already, please give us your feedback by writing a review on Steam!

Changed files in this update

