Audio & Sound Improvements

Gameplay & Systems

Other

- Adjusted thief and sheep sound effects to better match interactions- Added new speech volume settings for finer control- Introduced a happy SFX variant for Merchants- Updated customer sound effects for more variety- Refined upgrade effect sounds for the Sanctuary’s special spot- Improved overall audio mix with better voiceover gain- Updated spawner logic in The Coven for smoother balance- Added new achievements to expand progression goals- Synced achievement data properly with the achievement syncer- Synced translations across all supported languages- General polish and performance tweaksThank you all for your amazing feedback and support 💜 Your suggestions keep making Witchy Business even better!If you haven't already,