Ahoy, cosmic debtors! I'm excited to report that the free WOMEN WANT ME Content Expansion for FISH FEAR ME is OUT NOW! There's also a TON of other stuff happening today!

A quick overview of the day's happenings (each enumerated below):

FISH FEAR ME: WOMEN WANT ME!

The FISH FEAR ME OST on Steam!

Unfair Flips!

Steam Daily Deal!

Fallen London: The Shape of Infinity!

Let's get started with the WOMEN WANT ME Expansion!

WOMEN WANT ME Patch Notes

New Content

New map: The Lake of the Lady! Explore a sunken castle full of magical fish and hidden areas!

75+ new fish! Most of these are in the Lake of the Lady, but be sure to check the other maps, too...

Five new metaprogression upgrades! To unlock this new upgrade tree, set sail to the Lake of the Lady! To reach the final pair of upgrades, though, you'll need to master this new area...

New animated cutscenes by Gwyndolyn Marchant!

Four new boats: Rocketship, Dragonship, Splintership, Arcane Vessel

Ten new weapons: Harvester Gem, Whirlpool Gem, Reaper Gem, Water Gem, Shiprocket, Dragonfire, Splinterfish, Arcane Blast, Sword of the Deep, Broken Crown

A new song (with a fully voiced variant!)

New game mechanics! Track down powerful Champion Fish using the Bell of the Hunt, then sell them for bonus money and Forbidden Knowledge!

24 new achievements! This brings the game's total to 111!

An entirely new boss fight! The Lady of the Lake is a powerful enemy, and her crown of swords is sharp indeed...

Changes and Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where music fadeout wouldn't occur if the music volume slider was at less than 50%

Fixed a bug where music fadeout wouldn't occur in the Shadow Sea

Fixed a bug where lures would be highlighted if the previous day's bounty required them, instead of the current day's

Fixed a bug where certain areas in Nightmare Lake would have no marked biome at all

Fixed a bug where Targeting System would make attacks accelerate more and more every time they spawned until they shot off the screen instantly

Changed the wording in several achievements from "Slay the Leviathan" to "Slay a god" (since there are now multiple gods you can slay to trigger those achievements)

Updated credits

The main thrust of this expansion is to add a lot of new content and choices to the early game, provide new ways to accelerate player progression, add more points of interest to every map, and to create more challenges and variety in late-game play. The Lake of the Lady should have something for everyone - I hope you enjoy!

The FISH FEAR ME Original Soundtrack is now on Steam!

That's right: you can now buy the FISH FEAR ME OST on Steam!

Unfair Flips is out now!

This features songs from the base game AND from the new WOMEN WANT ME expansion! There's some really good stuff in here, including voiced and unvoiced versions of the combat themes. Check it out!

My horrible little game for horrible little freaks, Unfair Flips, may now be inflicted upon the populace!

Unfair Flips is a non-idle clicker game about flipping a coin that hates you. Starting with just a 20% chance of getting heads, can you get ten heads in a row?

This one's really weird. I've already had one reviewer say the game is impossible to score or rank, and I don't disagree with them honestly? (That being said, please do score and rank the game by giving it a review. It helps a lot!)

FISH FEAR ME is 50% off for a Steam Daily Deal!

The knot that ties all this together: FISH FEAR ME has a Daily Deal today!! For those of you who aren't aware, basically this means that the game's gonna be front and center for a bunch of people over the next 24 hours (starting at 10am Pacific time). I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of new people in the forums over the next few days, so be sure to say hello and help 'em out when they ask about finding the Red Herring.

Anyways, if you have any friends who are interested in taking the plunge on FFM, be sure to let them know about this deal! The deal itself lasts longer than 24 hours, so there's some time, but be sure to grab it quick while it's at this historic discount!

And finally...

Fallen London: The Shape of Infinity

I was commissioned to write another Exceptional Story for Fallen London!! This one's about an enigmatic Transcendent Numericist, a quest to redefine mathematics, and an especially murderous living number...

The Shape of Infinity is out now, and available for the next month for Fallen London subscribers! I'm personally really happy with it -- it's a very personal story about the joys and perils of self-destruction, along with a heaping helping of the worst math jokes you've ever read. If you're into Fallen London, or otherwise interested in browser role-playing games about an alternate universe Victorian London that got stolen by bats and taken to a cavern the size of Europe (and then, from there, reading a story about living numbers written by yours truly), maybe give it a look!

Phew! That's it for today. I am going to lie down for seventeen hours. I hope you all enjoy WOMEN WANT ME, and also the FISH FEAR ME OST, and also Unfair Flips, and also the Daily Deal, and also Fallen London: The Shape of Infinity!

Happy fishing,

Heather Flowers