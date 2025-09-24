 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20111151
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Simplified build version number
  • Fix for rare occasion for when witch being sent to dog blocked progress with Mateo intro, and sometimes appearing twice in queue if returning from university at same time
  • Fixes for visual issues with pigeon
  • Fixes for issues with calling prisoners during later weeks in chapter 1
  • Fix for issue with intro message on some screen ratios
  • Changes to rumours to make them more reliable
  • Some Audio looping fixes
  • Further Typo and Localisation Fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
macOS Depot 1373093
