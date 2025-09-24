- Simplified build version number
- Fix for rare occasion for when witch being sent to dog blocked progress with Mateo intro, and sometimes appearing twice in queue if returning from university at same time
- Fixes for visual issues with pigeon
- Fixes for issues with calling prisoners during later weeks in chapter 1
- Fix for issue with intro message on some screen ratios
- Changes to rumours to make them more reliable
- Some Audio looping fixes
- Further Typo and Localisation Fixes
Build 1.0.30 - Patch #30
