24 September 2025 Build 20111149 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
- 8 (eight) new unlockable items:
---- Broken Scale
---- Glass Box
---- Expired Coupon
---- 404 Error
---- Fake Mustache
---- Balloon Animal
---- Rubber Hammer
---- Yin Yang

- 8 new Sin room layout
- 5 new Shop layout
- 5 new Casino layout
- 5 new Treasure room layout
- 16 new Basic room layout
- New "water" tile

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492661
  • Loading history…
