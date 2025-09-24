- 8 (eight) new unlockable items:
---- Broken Scale
---- Glass Box
---- Expired Coupon
---- 404 Error
---- Fake Mustache
---- Balloon Animal
---- Rubber Hammer
---- Yin Yang
- 8 new Sin room layout
- 5 new Shop layout
- 5 new Casino layout
- 5 new Treasure room layout
- 16 new Basic room layout
- New "water" tile
0.9.7.0:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3492661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update