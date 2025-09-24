Advanced Class: Shinobi
This took so long! But it's a fairly unique class, hope you like it.
It was so broken I had to get mods to help test it (it may still be broken)
Added a few armor sets and weapons aswell, let me know when you find them!
2 new armor sets
4 new kunais
A few new cards
Bug Fixes / Improvements
Removed Knockback/Pull from autocasts
Fixed issues when pressing ESC during storage/trade
Fixed item popup not disappearing
Extra cards in equips no longer apply (e.g. 4/3 cards, 4th card is disabled)
Fixed after cast delay bug with Free Cast
Fixed dodge direction when using WASD
Separated Interact and Pickup hotkeys
Allow pressing Inventory and Skill hotkey again to close the screen (for inventory, search bar needs to be inactive)
Fixed summons not obeying No KS
Set all base job level (mage) to max 70. You can gain 70 skill points in base class but once you change to advanced class you are capped at 50.
Reduced size of hit effects (ice, fire, lightning)
Reduced flee penalty 20% > 10% per target
Fixed poison interrupting casting
Fixed skills not decloaking
Substat Changes
Compressed the RNG on Weapons and Legs
But then I added more RNG on the other slots!
Some substats were removed, they will be automatically replaced
Existing gear will gain new substats
game-mechanics
Balance Changes
Monsters
Can now cast skills much more often (removed 5s delay between casts - mostly makes bosses much more aggressive)
Cast time: 2s > 1.5s
Warrior
Removed Twohand Parry: moving block to knight class, they are plenty tanky with the recent leech changes
Knight
These changes should bump up both survivability and damage
All skills now have 1% Dex and Str scaling
Added Increased HP Recovery
Added Twohand Parry
Endure: 30s > 5mins, +25 Def/Mdef
Shield Mastery: 10 Def/Mdef > 10% Def/Mdef
Taunt: No longer makes taunted monsters do more damage
Air Cutter: Now ignores block
Summoner
Complete revamp!
The goal was to increase summoner gear variety, improve early game progression and improve balance vs other classes.
4 new passives, replacing the 3 existing ones. Each passive affects your summons in a certain direction.
All summons inherit 50% of your gear stats by default, but not your base stats
Summon hp and damage rebalanced
Summons no longer inherit range stats (always melee range)
Wells are now max Lv10
Increased Banishment/Suppression Field and Dissonance Well damage
Fury Bond: 25% cast/aspd > 10% atk/matk
Guardian Bond: 25% block/defences > 25% hp/healing received
Cat: Spell Echo > Lightning Release
Wolf: Blade Dance > Shadow Release
Cactus: Reflect Shield > 30% block buff
game-mechanics
Items
Soulbinder / Tribal Mask: Now gives summon specific buffs instead of stat share
Weaver Set: +5 > +2 all stats
Evergreen Card: 15% > 10% per refine
Skystrider Legs: +10 Flat Def > +10% Neutral Resist
Ashwalker Set: Now has +20% atk spd total instead of 5%
Relic Trident: cooldown -1 > -2
Iron Reaver: 3 slots > 2 slots
Whats next on the roadmap?
Planning to do a big content update next, there is a huge backlog of maps to be implemented by the map team!
[Update 0.4.0] Shinobi
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update