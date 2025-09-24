Advanced Class: Shinobi

This took so long! But it's a fairly unique class, hope you like it.

It was so broken I had to get mods to help test it (it may still be broken)

Added a few armor sets and weapons aswell, let me know when you find them!

2 new armor sets

4 new kunais

A few new cards



Bug Fixes / Improvements

Removed Knockback/Pull from autocasts

Fixed issues when pressing ESC during storage/trade

Fixed item popup not disappearing

Extra cards in equips no longer apply (e.g. 4/3 cards, 4th card is disabled)

Fixed after cast delay bug with Free Cast

Fixed dodge direction when using WASD

Separated Interact and Pickup hotkeys

Allow pressing Inventory and Skill hotkey again to close the screen (for inventory, search bar needs to be inactive)

Fixed summons not obeying No KS

Set all base job level (mage) to max 70. You can gain 70 skill points in base class but once you change to advanced class you are capped at 50.

Reduced size of hit effects (ice, fire, lightning)

Reduced flee penalty 20% > 10% per target

Fixed poison interrupting casting

Fixed skills not decloaking



Substat Changes

Compressed the RNG on Weapons and Legs

But then I added more RNG on the other slots!

Some substats were removed, they will be automatically replaced

Existing gear will gain new substats

Balance Changes

Monsters

Can now cast skills much more often (removed 5s delay between casts - mostly makes bosses much more aggressive)

Cast time: 2s > 1.5s



Warrior

Removed Twohand Parry: moving block to knight class, they are plenty tanky with the recent leech changes



Knight

These changes should bump up both survivability and damage

All skills now have 1% Dex and Str scaling

Added Increased HP Recovery

Added Twohand Parry

Endure: 30s > 5mins, +25 Def/Mdef

Shield Mastery: 10 Def/Mdef > 10% Def/Mdef

Taunt: No longer makes taunted monsters do more damage

Air Cutter: Now ignores block



Summoner

Complete revamp!

The goal was to increase summoner gear variety, improve early game progression and improve balance vs other classes.

4 new passives, replacing the 3 existing ones. Each passive affects your summons in a certain direction.

All summons inherit 50% of your gear stats by default, but not your base stats

Summon hp and damage rebalanced

Summons no longer inherit range stats (always melee range)

Wells are now max Lv10

Increased Banishment/Suppression Field and Dissonance Well damage

Fury Bond: 25% cast/aspd > 10% atk/matk

Guardian Bond: 25% block/defences > 25% hp/healing received

Cat: Spell Echo > Lightning Release

Wolf: Blade Dance > Shadow Release

Cactus: Reflect Shield > 30% block buff

Items

Soulbinder / Tribal Mask: Now gives summon specific buffs instead of stat share

Weaver Set: +5 > +2 all stats

Evergreen Card: 15% > 10% per refine

Skystrider Legs: +10 Flat Def > +10% Neutral Resist

Ashwalker Set: Now has +20% atk spd total instead of 5%

Relic Trident: cooldown -1 > -2

Iron Reaver: 3 slots > 2 slots



Whats next on the roadmap?

Planning to do a big content update next, there is a huge backlog of maps to be implemented by the map team!