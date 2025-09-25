Patch Notes
Plot Management
Players will now get plot tokens in accordance with their plan.
Placing new plots now consumes a token. Tokens fuel a plot for a month.
Plots will default to auto-renewal; in essence, they will be set to attempt to consume a new token automatically once their time expires.
Plot auto-renewal can be turned off, giving players more manual control over how they want to utilize their tokens.
[Important Warning]: Players need to be careful not to overspend excess tokens for new plots if they rely on them to fuel their current world claims.
If a plot expires and it’s not renewed by a token, it will be frozen. This means that no one can build on it, and unless renewed, it will be automatically released in 3 days.
A removed plot (either manually released or automatically removed) will retain the remaining time on the empty slot, allowing it to be reused for a new plot.
Tutorial
Pax Dei now features additional tutorials to make the game more approachable for new players. We recommend opening the plot menu and checking the related tutorial out if you’re planning to use the skip feature to disable the rest of the tutorials.
You can now reset the tutorial from the settings menu, in General.
Performance
Converted building light sources to use a more optimal culling range and shadow casting to improve performance, especially around densely built areas.
World and VFX
Added splinters next to the Wood Chopping Block for better visibility.
Characters can no longer sit on an intractable resource if a chair is nearby.
Hid some visible streaks that were causing texture issues with some spell VFX (Bloodfed Grove, for example).
Adjusted some cone angles to reduce jagged shadows.
Characters
Fixed an issue where a seam near the collarbone was visible when wearing RP dresses on Low Overall Quality settings.
Clan heraldry can now be seen on a selection of shields.
Fixed an issue where RP shoes and boots were clipping through the majority of the bottom wearables.
Character Creator
Fixed an issue where if you select a zone and then go back from the zone selection to character selection, you were unable to create the character and enter the game.
Fixed an issue where the intro music sometimes played twice when going in and out of the create character and character selector in the lobby.
Fixed an issue where the lobby tutorial 'Next' button would change to 'Confirm' on the last page and not become 'Next' again after going back to previous pages.
Players are no longer able to select Wildlands as their starting point in a Province.
Building
Fixed an issue where "-" would appear instead of the character's name in Construction Hammer when opening it for the first time.
Fixed an issue where Debug items would show in unlocked items recipes.
Audio & Settings
Fixed an issue where opening General Chat settings might softlock the title.
Combat & PVP
Fixed an issue where the player could prematurely end the current attack by casting spells.
Fixed an issue where the radial indicator showing PvP state was sometimes not fully filled in.
Fixed an issue where weapons' special abilities could not be used in rapid succession after each other.,
Lost Souls now drop gold.
Fixed an issue where the bow automatically fired after performing specific actions in the Miracles and Emotes menus.
UI & Notifications
Skill-unlocked notifications can now redirect the user to the Journal via the “View Recipes” button.
Fixed an issue where unlocking a new Fast Travel destination is not indicated via Player-facing notification.
Fixing an issue where the Examine key was removed.
Fixing an issue with the lowest-level recipes not showing in the Journal, Skills Tab.
Hide UI feature now also hides buffs and nameplates.
Re-added PVP notifications.
Other
Fixed an issue that may cause the game to sometimes appear as still running in Steam after the client has been closed.
Player can no longer level up mining, skinning and woodcutting by killing NPCs.
Added some fixes for server crashes.
Known Issues
Some icons are offset on starting zone selection.
Multiple Players can sit on chairs pre-placed in POIs.
Plot management: the duration unit is not displayed when Polish localization is selected.
Various issues with pop-up notifications.
The character creator loop audio starts when the character lobby intro audio is still playing.
Character Creator - Mustache color selection tool is not functional.
Character Creator - Light flickers in the Select Start Location screen on the Low Overall Quality setting.
Zone names overlap with Petra Dei icons on the Map.
Wrong information may be shown for a split second when the Plot Management UI is being refreshed.
An error appears when hovering over buildable props recipes visible in the Journal.
Exiting the PVP Zone radial timer indicator stops progressing when the UI is open.
Coins sound plays when placing a plot.
Summoned body interaction prompts are hidden by UI.
[E] key disappears from the Play Now button in the characters' Lobby after an idle disconnection.
