Players will now get plot tokens in accordance with their plan.

Placing new plots now consumes a token. Tokens fuel a plot for a month.

Plots will default to auto-renewal; in essence, they will be set to attempt to consume a new token automatically once their time expires.

Plot auto-renewal can be turned off, giving players more manual control over how they want to utilize their tokens.

[Important Warning]: Players need to be careful not to overspend excess tokens for new plots if they rely on them to fuel their current world claims.

If a plot expires and it’s not renewed by a token, it will be frozen. This means that no one can build on it, and unless renewed, it will be automatically released in 3 days.